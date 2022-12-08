Kylian Mbappe vs Kyle Walker: England defender sends BIG warning to France star ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter-finals

Kylian Mbappe vs Kyle Walker: England defender has made it clear to the fans and France supporters that no one will not in his way of winning the FIFA World Cup 2022. When asked about France superstar's threat in the Quarter-finals clash between England and France, Walked said that not even Kylian Mbappe will 'stand in his way of winning the World Cup'. Notably, Mbappe is in red-hot form at the moment with five goals in his four matches in this World Cup and is currently leading the race to winning the Golden Boot of the tournament. The PSG star returned to training with the France squad on Wednesday (December 7) after an individual recovery session.

Even social media is going crazy for the expected intense battle between the two stars. England fans are tweeting messages like - "We don't have to worry about Kylian Mbappe, we have Kyle Walker." On the other hand, France fans are uploading videos in reply of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, in which Kylian Mbappe lifted the trophy in the end and won the Golden Boy of the tournament as well. Checkout the reactions below...

Walker has been dubbed England's antidote to Mbappe's attacking danger, and the 32-year-old refuses to "lay out the red carpet" for forward.

"I think the game's not England vs Mbappe, it's England vs France," Walker told a press conference on Wednesday.

"We respect that he is a good player in good form, but I am not going to roll out a red carpet for him and tell him to go and score. I'm representing my country at the quarter-final in a World Cup, it's do or die really. If we lose, we go home. He's not going to stand in my way of winning a World Cup for my country," Walker said.

Walker has faced Mbappe four times in his career, each time when Manchester City faced Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

"When we've played the four times against PSG for Man City in the Champions League, you're not just thinking about Mbappe," Walker added.

"I think it is exactly the same on Saturday. He's a tool in their armoury that is very good, but there are other good players and we can't underestimate them. [They have] players that have won big titles, won World Cups. So OK, he [Mbappe] is a great player, we know that - that is why all of the questions are about him," said the England player.

"But let's not forget about Olivier Giroud, who has scored countless goals for France and in the Premier League. Ousmane Dembele, who for me is just as good on the other wing and a very tricky player. And then you have Antoine Griezmann - these players can cause you a problem," he added.

Notably, Kylian Mbappe is currently the hottest property in world football with giant European clubs like Real Madrid are setting their eyes to buy the forward from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Interestingly, Kyle Walker is rated to be one of the greatest full-backs of this decade, so yes there will be a bit of individual between these as Mbappe prefers to play from the left-wing which against the Right-back (RB), and Kyle Walker is expected to accompany him for the Quarter-finals clash in the FIFA World Cup 2022. (With ANI inputs)