trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2721257
NewsFootball
KYLIAN MBAPPE

Kylian Mbappe's PSG vs Real Sociedad UEFA Champions League Match LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch PSG vs RES Round Of 16 Online, On TV And More In India?

Checkout PSG vs Real Sociedad UEFA Champions League: Livestream match details.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 04:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kylian Mbappe's PSG vs Real Sociedad UEFA Champions League Match LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch PSG vs RES Round Of 16 Online, On TV And More In India?

French league champions Paris Saint-Germain are all set to host Spanish opponents Real Sociedad in their UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 matchup at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Thursday night. Kylian Mbappe will once again be in Champions League action looking to get his name on the scoresheet and his team into the next round with a healthy margin victory against the Spanish club.

“When a team has a player like Kylian Mbappe, of course we know that the more he plays the better, because we all benefit from that,” Luis Enrique told a press conference. (UCL: Why Manchester City Can Defend European Crown But Treble Repeat Is Unlikely)

“There is no doubt about it. He could have played (on Saturday) if it had been a final, but it wasn’t, it was not worth the risk. Kylian Mbappe is available, just like the other players.” (How Ex-Tennis Star Ion Tiriac Surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi's Combined Earnings)

Checkout PSG vs Real Sociedad UEFA Champions League: Livestream match details

When is the UEFA Champions League 2024 match between PSG and Real Sociedad?

The UEFA Champions League 2024 match between PSG and Real Sociedad will take place on Thursday (Feb 14).

What time is the UEFA Champions League 2024 match between PSG and Real Sociedad?

The UEFA Champions League 2024 match between PSG and Real Sociedad will take place at 1:30 AM (IST).

Where is the UEFA Champions League 2024 match between PSG and Real Sociedad taking place?

The UEFA Champions League 2024 match between PSG and Real Sociedad will take place at the Parc des Princes, Paris.

Where can I watch the UEFA Champions League 2024 match between PSG and Real Sociedad?

The UEFA Champions League 2024 match between PSG and Real Sociedad will be telecast live on Sony Channels in India.

How do I live stream UEFA Champions League 2024 match between PSG and Real Sociedad?

The live streaming of the UEFA Champions League 2024 match between PSG and Real Sociedad will be available on SonyLIV App.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Farmer Protest 2.0..Is It fixed?
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive report from largest Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
DNA Video
DNA: In Pakistan, army will 'choose' Prime Minister!
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar Releases 8 Ex-Indian Navy Personnel
DNA Video
DNA: Will independents form government in Pakistan elections?
DNA Video
DNA Test of Nonstop Target Killing in Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan rocked by deadly blasts day before elections
DNA Video
DNA: Red Alert for World due to increase in temperature
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Indian students being killed in America?
DNA Video
DNA: Harda Blast Update: 'Serial blast' due to negligence of system in Harda