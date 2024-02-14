French league champions Paris Saint-Germain are all set to host Spanish opponents Real Sociedad in their UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 matchup at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Thursday night. Kylian Mbappe will once again be in Champions League action looking to get his name on the scoresheet and his team into the next round with a healthy margin victory against the Spanish club.

“When a team has a player like Kylian Mbappe, of course we know that the more he plays the better, because we all benefit from that,” Luis Enrique told a press conference. (UCL: Why Manchester City Can Defend European Crown But Treble Repeat Is Unlikely)

“There is no doubt about it. He could have played (on Saturday) if it had been a final, but it wasn’t, it was not worth the risk. Kylian Mbappe is available, just like the other players.” (How Ex-Tennis Star Ion Tiriac Surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi's Combined Earnings)

Checkout PSG vs Real Sociedad UEFA Champions League: Livestream match details

When is the UEFA Champions League 2024 match between PSG and Real Sociedad?

The UEFA Champions League 2024 match between PSG and Real Sociedad will take place on Thursday (Feb 14).

What time is the UEFA Champions League 2024 match between PSG and Real Sociedad?

The UEFA Champions League 2024 match between PSG and Real Sociedad will take place at 1:30 AM (IST).

Where is the UEFA Champions League 2024 match between PSG and Real Sociedad taking place?

The UEFA Champions League 2024 match between PSG and Real Sociedad will take place at the Parc des Princes, Paris.

Where can I watch the UEFA Champions League 2024 match between PSG and Real Sociedad?

The UEFA Champions League 2024 match between PSG and Real Sociedad will be telecast live on Sony Channels in India.

How do I live stream UEFA Champions League 2024 match between PSG and Real Sociedad?

The live streaming of the UEFA Champions League 2024 match between PSG and Real Sociedad will be available on SonyLIV App.