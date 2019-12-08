हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
La Liga

La Liga: Lionel Messi nets sublime hat-trick as Barcelona rout Mallorca

Lionel Messi celebrated his sixth Ballon D`Or award with a brilliant hat-trick as Barcelona moved back top of La Liga with an emphatic 5-2 victory over Real Mallorca on Saturday.

La Liga: Lionel Messi nets sublime hat-trick as Barcelona rout Mallorca
File Image

Lionel Messi celebrated his sixth Ballon D`Or award with a brilliant hat-trick as Barcelona moved back top of La Liga with an emphatic 5-2 victory over Real Mallorca on Saturday.

Real Madrid had climbed three points clear after beating Espanyol, but Ernesto Valverde`s side were at their vibrant best as they dispatched visitors Mallorca at the Camp Nou.

Antoine Griezmann dinked home the opening goal after being played through by Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, six-times Ballon d’Or winner Messi twice curled home from outside the area and Luis Suarez netted a brilliant backheel.

Ante Budimir scored with a deflected effort for Mallorca in the first half and doubled his tally by nodding home, but Messi smashed a shot in late on to complete his hat-trick and round off an impressive win for the Catalans.

Messi presented his sixth golden ball award to the supporters before the game, before putting on a show which highlights why he is considered the best player on the planet.

Barcelona sizzled in attack, with Griezmann dinking the ball over Manolo Reina to break the deadlock after seven minutes.

The Catalans constantly threatened and Messi whipped home the second from distance 10 minutes later, curling the ball effortlessly into the top left corner.

Budimir pulled one back for Mallorca with an effort that deflected off Clement Lenglet, but Messi soon stroked home a second.

Suarez scored the pick of the bunch two minutes before halftime, powerfully back-heeling past Reina after being set up brilliantly by Frenkie de Jong.

Budimir headed in a second with Ter Stegen out of position but Messi wrapped up the win by rifling home his third, a record 35th La Liga hat-trick.

It was Messi’s 12th goal of the season, making him the division’s top scorer, completing an excellent week for the forward after his success at the gala in Paris on Monday. 

Tags:
La LigaLionel MessifootballBallon d`Or awardBarcelona
Next
Story

La Liga: Atletico Madrid's fading title hopes hit by Villarreal draw

Must Watch

PT4M22S

Delhi Anaj Mandi fire: Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 10 lakh relief for kin of dead