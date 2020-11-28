हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
La Liga

La Liga matches to begin with minute's silence in Argentina football great Diego Maradona's honour

Maradona has played in the Spanish league in two stints either side of his sojourn at Napoli.

La Liga matches to begin with minute&#039;s silence in Argentina football great Diego Maradona&#039;s honour
Image Credits: Reuters

All La Liga matches this weekend will start with a minute's silence in honour of Argentine football great Diego Maradona, who passed away on Wednesday.

"LaLiga will hold a minute's silence before all matches played in LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank this weekend in honour of Diego Armando Maradona, thus transmitting its condolences and those of its clubs to his family, friends and all those football fans around the world saddened by his passing," said the league in a statement.

Maradona has played in the Spanish league in two stints either side of his sojourn at Napoli. He spent two seasons at Barcelona from 1982 to 1984 and while he rarely looked back at his tenure with the Catalan giants, he was applauded by Real Madrid fans at the Santiago Bernabeu for his performance in an El Clasico.

He then returned to Spain to spend a season at Sevilla in 1992/93. Fans would arrive at the stadium early just to watch his famous warm-ups. Maradona also made an impact on the young players in that squad, such as Diego Simeone or current Sevilla Sporting Director Monchi.

"He helped me in a spectacular way at Sevilla," Simeone remembered.

Monchi, meanwhile, has often told a story that sums up Maradona's generosity: "I was walking with Maradona one day and he saw that I had a Rolex, which I admitted to him was a fake one. Then, after training one day, he told me to wait behind and gifted me a Cartier so that I'd never have to wear a fake watch again."

 
Tags:
La LigaDiego MaradonaDiego Maradona deathSevillaReal MadridNapolifootball
Next
Story

Premier League: Rare Joelinton's strike helps Newcastle United seal late win against Crystal Palace
  • 93,51,109Confirmed
  • 1,36,200Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,17,43,588Confirmed
  • 14,44,648Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M20S

Bollywood Breaking 20-20 : High Court verdict in favour of Kangana upsets Mayor