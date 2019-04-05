La Liga: Sevilla boost top-four hopes with 2-0 win over Alaves

Sevilla improved their chances of qualifying for the Champions League by beating fellow top-four chasers Alaves 2-0 at home on Thursday with goals from Roque Mesa and Pablo Sarabia to move within one point of fourth-placed Getafe.

Sevilla last week lost a crucial game 1-0 at home to Valencia, who are fifth but fared better this time as Mesa gave them the lead with an exquisite first-time finish into the far top corner in the 41st minute.

Joaquin Caparros` side were not content with their lead and spent most of the second half looking for another goal, finally getting it through midfielder Sarabia`s cool low finish after being picked out by striker Wissam Ben Yedder.

The win took Sevilla up to sixth on 46 points, level with Valencia and one point behind Getafe who occupy the final Champions League spot with eight games left.

Alaves would have gone level on points with Getafe with a victory but instead slid to seventh and remain on 44.