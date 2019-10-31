close

La Liga

La Liga: Sevilla thwarted at Valencia by late leveller

Sevilla`s in-form Argentine winger Lucas Ocampos put the visiting side ahead against the run of play on the stroke of halftime.

Image Credits: Twitter/@LaLigaEN

Sevilla missed out on the chance to go level on points with La Liga leaders Barcelona as they were held to a 1-1 draw away to Valencia on Wednesday after conceding a late equaliser.

Sevilla`s in-form Argentine winger Lucas Ocampos put the visiting side ahead against the run of play on the stroke of halftime.

Valencia continued to dominate proceedings after the break and striker Ruben Sobrino finally equalised with a header in the 81st minute, after substitute Manu Vallejo had a strike ruled out for offside.

The draw leaves Julen Lopetegui`s Sevilla fourth on 20 points after 11 games, while Barca, who have a game in hand, are top with 22 after thrashing Real Valladolid 5-1 on Tuesday. Valencia are 11th on 14 points.

La LigaSevillaValenciafootball
