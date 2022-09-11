NewsFootball
LaLiga: Benzema-less Real Madrid come from behind to clinch 4-1 win over Mallorca

Mallorca's Vedat Muriqi sent the home crowd into silence after netting the ball into the goal in 35th minute

Defending champions Real Madrid came from behind to clinch a 4-1 victory over Mallorca at the Santiago Bernabeu in their fifth LaLiga fixture on Sunday (September 11). The home side were missing their star striker Karim Benzema due to injury but late goals from Federico Valverde, Antonio Rudiger, Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior sealed the deal for the European and Spanish champions.

With this victory, Real Madrid has taken the top spot in the table with 15 points and five wins in five matches. Barcelona is placed at number two with 13 points and four wins in five matches.

Mallorca's Vedat Muriqi sent the home crowd into silence after netting the ball into the goal in 35th minute. Denied by Thibaut Courtois during the opening 40 seconds, Vedat headed in unmarked at the back post after 35 minutes to give his side a 1-0 lead.

However, Federico Valverde delivered at the half-time to make things even, firing a left-footed shoot from edge of the box. Vinicius Junior doubled the lead with a 72th minute goal. Antonio Rudiger made it 1-3 in favour of the hosts.After the full time, Rodrygo, capped off a delightful run with a goal, making it 1-4 for Real Madrid. (With ANI inputs)

