हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
League Cup

League Cup: Kai Havertz hits treble as Chelsea rout Barnsley 6-0

Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz got off the mark with a hat-trick in a 6-0 thrashing of Barnsley at Stamford Bridge in the third round of the League Cup on Wednesday.

League Cup: Kai Havertz hits treble as Chelsea rout Barnsley 6-0
Image Credits: Twitter/@kaihavertz29

Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz got off the mark with a hat-trick in a 6-0 thrashing of Barnsley at Stamford Bridge in the third round of the League Cup on Wednesday.

Havertz, who joined Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen for 71 million pounds ($90 million), started both of his side`s Premier League games against Brighton and Hove Albion and Liverpool but showed his class against Championship (second tier) side Barnsley.

The Germany international calmly slotted past Barnsley keeper Bradley Collins from close range to double Chelsea`s lead midway through the first half after Tammy Abraham`s early strike had put them ahead.

Ross Barkley further stretched Frank Lampard`s side`s advantage early in the second period before Havertz, 21, struck twice in the space of 10 minutes to complete his treble.

He fired into the net after a backheel pass from Abraham to make it 4-0, then raced on to a long ball from the England forward to round the keeper and dribble into the empty net.

Olivier Giroud completed the rout late on, setting up a fourth round tie away to either Leyton Orient or Tottenham Hotspur.

Tags:
League CupKai HavertzchelseaBarnsleyfootball
Next
Story

West Ham United manager David Moyes, two other players test positive for COVID-19
  • 57,32,518Confirmed
  • 91,149Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M26S

Zee Top 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day