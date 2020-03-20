हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
PK Banerjee

Legendary footballer Pradip Kumar Banerjee continues to receive blood transfusion

Banerjee has been battling a chest infection for a month now and is being treated by a panel of specialists.  

Legendary footballer Pradip Kumar Banerjee continues to receive blood transfusion

Kolkata: Legendary footballer P.K. Banerjee, whose health deteriorated on Monday and who is on full ventilator support, was once again given blood transfusion on Thursday as his condition remained very critical, the hospital where he is undergoing treatment said.

"He is on ventilator support in the intensive care unit. Today blood transfusion has been done again. He remains on haemodialysis support & is still in very critical condition," a statement from Medica Superspecialty Hospital said.

Banerjee has been battling a chest infection for a month now and is being treated by a panel of specialists.

The 83-year-old had previously been admitted to the hospital in January for electrolyte imbalance, urinary problem, Parkinson's disease and dementia. He was discharged on January 23.

