हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chuni Goswami

Legendary Indian footballer Chuni Goswami dies aged 82

Goswami played 50 matches for India as a footballer from 1956 to 1964.

Legendary Indian footballer Chuni Goswami dies aged 82
Representational Image

Legendary Indian footballer Chuni Goswami, who has led the national side to 1962 Asian Games glory, breathed his last on Thursday following a cardiac arrest.

Goswami, who was 82-year-old at the time of his demise, passed away at 5 p.m on Thursday at a private hospital in Eastern Kolkata.

The former Indian footballer is survived by his wife Basanti and son Sudipto.

Goswami, whose real name was Subimal Goswami,was reportedly suffering from underlying ailments, including prostrate, diabetes and nerve problems.

Goswami had appeared in Mohun Bagan junior and senior teams from 1946 to 1968. He has also played 50 matches for the national side from 1956 to 1964 as a footballer.

Besides football, Goswami has also played cricket. He had made 46 first-class appearances for Bengal and had also captained the state side 
between 1962 and 1973.

 

Tags:
Chuni GoswamifootballIndiaCricket
Next
Story

PSG to be crowned Ligue 1 champions as standings frozen: Report
Corona Meter
  • 33610Confirmed
  • 8373Discharged
  • 1075Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT25M54S

Lata Mangeshkar shares childhood pic with Rishi Kapoor