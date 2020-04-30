Legendary Indian footballer Chuni Goswami dies aged 82

Legendary Indian footballer Chuni Goswami, who has led the national side to 1962 Asian Games glory, breathed his last on Thursday following a cardiac arrest.

Goswami, who was 82-year-old at the time of his demise, passed away at 5 p.m on Thursday at a private hospital in Eastern Kolkata.

The former Indian footballer is survived by his wife Basanti and son Sudipto.

Goswami, whose real name was Subimal Goswami,was reportedly suffering from underlying ailments, including prostrate, diabetes and nerve problems.

Goswami had appeared in Mohun Bagan junior and senior teams from 1946 to 1968. He has also played 50 matches for the national side from 1956 to 1964 as a footballer.

Besides football, Goswami has also played cricket. He had made 46 first-class appearances for Bengal and had also captained the state side

between 1962 and 1973.