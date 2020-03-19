हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
P.K Banerjee

Legendary Indian footballer Pradip Kumar Banerjee continues to be on haemodialysis support

Banerjee has been battling a chest infection for a month now and is being treated by a panel of specialists.  

Legendary Indian footballer Pradip Kumar Banerjee continues to be on haemodialysis support

Kolkata: Legendary footballer Pradeep Kumar Banerjee, whose health deteriorated on Monday and who is on full ventilator support, received blood transfusion on Wednesday and remains on haemodialysis support, his hospital said in a statement.

Banerjee's condition remains very critical, the statement said.

"He is on ventilator support in the intensive care unit for more than two weeks now. Today he has received blood transfusion. He remains on haemodialysis support & is still in very critical condition," a statement from Medica Superspecialty Hospital said.

Banerjee has been battling a chest infection for a month now and is being treated by a panel of specialists.

The 83-year-old had previously been admitted to the hospital in January for electrolyte imbalance, urinary problem, Parkinson's disease and dementia. He was discharged on January 23.

Tags:
P.K BanerjeePradip Kumar BanerjeeParkinson's diseasefootballIndian football
Next
Story

Coronavirus outbreak: Chennai City FC's AFC cup matches postponed

Must Watch

PT4M54S

How long COVID-19 will last on surfaces?