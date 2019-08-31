Leicester City's Jamie Vardy sinks Bournemouth with clinical display in 3-1 win

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy was involved in all three goals as Brendan Rodgers` side beat Bournemouth 3-1 in an end-to-end contest at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

Vardy opened the scoring in the 12th minute when he took advantage of Bournemouth`s high line to break the offside trap and latch onto Ben Chilwell`s long ball, lobbing the ball over goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale who was caught in no man`s land.

But the hosts` lead lasted only three minutes after Bournemouth`s Ryan Fraser slipped the ball through to find striker Callum Wilson, whose shot from an acute angle beat Kasper Schmeichel and trickled into the goal at the far post.

Vardy then turned provider for Leicester`s second, beating Steve Cook on the right side of the box on the dribble before playing the ball across goal for midfielder Youri Tielemans who restored the lead with a simple tap-in.

In the second half, Leicester`s persistence in the press paid off when James Maddison nicked the ball off the Bournemouth backline and the ball fell to Tielemans, whose pass back into the box was taken first time by Vardy to make it 3-1.

The result saw Leicester, who are yet to lose a league game this season, move temporarily up to third in the standings with eight points after four games.