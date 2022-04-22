Lewis Hamilton makes BIG statement on buying Chelsea, says THIS

Seven-time Formule 1 world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams are set to join a consortium led by Sir Martin Broughton, which is bidding to buy English football club Chelsea.

The debate on whether the interest of Lewis is true or not was going around the corner since the news first emerged. However, the 37-year-old confirmed to Skynews that he is interested in becoming an owner of Chelsea.

What did Hamilton say?

On becoming an owner of one the biggests football clubs in the world, Hamilton was not shy about his interest. He expressed that he's a football fan himself who has to played football since his childhood.

"I've been a football fan since I was a kid. I played football from the age of four until I was 17 – I was in teams every year, I played in the school team every year through my childhood. I have been to numerous games. When I was young, around the corner from where I lived is where I used to play football with all the kids and a couple of my close friends at the time," Said Lewis.

"Ultimately, I am a sporting fan. It is the biggest sport in the world and Chelsea is one of the biggest clubs in the world and most successful. When I heard about this opportunity I was like ‘wow, this is one of the greatest opportunities to be a part of something so great’," he added.

Both Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams have joined the list of investors behind Sir Martin Broughton (former Liverpool FC and British Airways chairman), who's leading the takeover for the club.

Broughton's consortium includes World Athletics President Sebastian Coe and wealthy investors from around the world. The plan of the group is to maintain Chelsea's top status just like it is and hopefully make it bigger.