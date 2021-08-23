हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ligue 1

Ligue 1: Nice vs Marseille abandoned after fans invade pitch and clash with players - WATCH

Nice supporters threw water bottles at Marseille forward Dimitri Payet when he was about to take a corner and, after the forward hurled one back at them, a full scale brawl ensued when some of the fans rushed on to the pitch.

File image (Source: Twitter)

The Ligue 1 clash between Nice and Olympique Marseille was suspended in the second half due to serious crowd trouble on Sunday (August 22) after Marseille players clashed with home fans who pelted them with missiles and came onto the pitch.

Here's the video of the incident:

Both teams retreated to the tunnel and play was held up for over an hour before Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere appealed to Nice supporters over the sound system for calm and the home players returned to the pitch to warm up.

But Marseille refused to join them, with French daily L’Equipe reporting that visiting players Matteo Guendouzi and Luan Peres were injured in the fighting.

Nice were 1-0 up when play was interrupted in the 75th minute, with Swedish striker Kasper Dolberg firing them ahead in the 49th after Marseille missed a string of first-half chances.

