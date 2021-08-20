Lionel Messi’s ‘tear-filled’ tissue available on sale for Rs 7.5 crore!

Lionel Messi is one of world’s biggest football superstars and there were plenty of tears in Spain and around the world when the Argentina captain left Barcelona to join Paris St Germain football club after 21 years. Messi could not control his tears as he came on stage to speak to Barcelona fans before departing for Paris.

Now Messi’s tear-laden tissue can be yours if you can shell out $1 million or Rs 7.5 crore. The used tissue by the Barcelona striker has been priced at $1 million on an auction site.

According to Complete Sports, a man who attended Messi’s farewell speech in Catalonia managed to acquire the tissue that Messi used to dry his eyes at the press conference. The unnamed man wants interested buyers to spend a staggering sum of $1 million (Rs 7.5 crore) if they really want to get hands-on Messi’s used tissue.

According to Rojakdaily, the man has come up with a claim that the tissue has Messi’s genetic material which can pave the way to clone a player like the legendary Barcelona in the future. The aforementioned claim is as insane as the price of Messi’s alleged used tissue at the auction site.

Messi’s PSG debut prolonged

Meanwhile, Messi will not be included in Paris St Germain’s squad for Friday’s Ligue 1 game at Brest, French daily L’Equipe reported, adding that his former Barcelona team mate Neymar has also been left out. L’Equipe added on its website that Italy's Euro 2020 winning goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has been called up alongside compatriot Marco Verratti, Marquinhos and Angel Di Maria.

Verratti was also part of Italy’s squad which beat England in the Euro 2020 final on penalties at Wembley, while Di Maria scored Argentina’s winner in a 1-0 victory over hosts Brazil in the Copa America showpiece.

Earlier on Thursday, PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino had left open the possibility that Messi could feature against Brest when he declined to specify whether the six-times Ballon d’Or winner would finally make his debut.

The 34-year-old Messi is yet to feature for the French giants after joining them from Barcelona earlier this month and he was presented to the fans ahead of PSG’s 4-2 home win over Strasbourg on Saturday.

(with Reuters inputs)