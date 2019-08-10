close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi beats Cristiano Ronaldo to UEFA's Goal of the Season award

Messi's second goal rounded off his team's 3-0 win over Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final on May 1.

Lionel Messi beats Cristiano Ronaldo to UEFA&#039;s Goal of the Season award
File Image

Lionel Messi has been awarded UEFA's Goal of the Season award for his free-kick against Liverpool at Camp Nou last season.

The set-piece by Barcelona's Argentine star from 30 yards out was his second goal of the match, reports Efe news agency.

Messi's second goal rounded off his team's 3-0 win over Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final on May 1.

Cristiano Ronaldo was runners-up in the UEFA award for the goal he scored for Juventus against his former team Manchester United on November 7 at the San Siro Stadium.

The third spot went to Portugal's Danilo who scored the equalizer in a 1-1 draw against Serbia in the Euro qualifiers.

Fans voted on the UEFA website and social media accounts to choose between 10 goals scored in the 2018-2019 season.

The final winners were selected by a jury comprising of former coaches and international players.

This is the third time Messi earned the award, following his success in 2014/2015 and 2015-2016.

Tags:
Lionel MessiLiverpoolBarcelonaJuventusManchester UnitedDaniloSerbia
Next
Story

Mario Balotelli would 'avenge himself' in Brazil, says Flamengo boss

Must Watch

PT3M56S

5W1H: NSA Ajit Doval interacts with locals in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag