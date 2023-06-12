Lionel Messi Detained By Chinese Police At Beijing Airport; Shocking Reason Revealed - Watch

In a surprising turn of events, the renowned football icon Lionel Messi was detained by Chinese police at Beijing Airport prior to Argentina's highly anticipated match against Australia at the Workers Stadium on Thursday, June 15. As Messi arrived in the country to lead his national team in this significant clash, he encountered a hurdle with the Chinese Border Police. Reports have emerged, indicating that there were issues concerning Messi's visa, as he unintentionally carried his Spanish passport instead of his Argentine passport, which lacked a valid Chinese visa. After approximately 30 minutes of discussion, the matter was resolved, allowing Messi to proceed beyond the airport.

Earlier today at the Beijing airport, Leo Messi faced some issues with his passport. pic.twitter.com/rLNwI3W4nJ — Leo Messi _ Fan Club (@WeAreMessi) June 10, 2023

Messi holds fond memories of his time on Chinese soil, particularly when he was a member of the Argentine squad that secured the Olympic Gold Medal in 2008, triumphing over Nigeria in the final match at the renowned Bird's Nest Stadium. At the age of 21, Messi played a pivotal role by assisting Angel Di Maria's goal in that momentous clash, ultimately leading Argentina to victory. Throughout the competition, the seven-time Ballon d'Or recipient showcased his brilliance by scoring two goals.

Following the match against Australia, Messi and his teammates are set to face Indonesia at the Gelora Bung Karno Sports Complex in Central Jakarta on Monday, June 19, which will mark the conclusion of the 2022-23 football season for him. Despite encountering challenges during his time at PSG, this campaign has been unforgettable for Messi, as he finally achieved his long-standing dream of winning the World Cup. Last year, in a thrilling final against France, Messi led Argentina to glory in Qatar.

Following a few weeks of well-deserved rest, Messi will embark on a new chapter in his career in July, as he joins Inter Miami. After opting not to renew his contract with PSG, the football maestro has decided to depart European football and join the Major League Soccer (MLS) team owned by David Beckham, located in the vibrant city of Miami. Messi's association with PSG began in 2021, following his departure from Barcelona after nearly two decades of dedication.