Lionel Messi fully fit and ready to play for Argentina in 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

Lionel Messi is fully fit and ready for action. Argentina face Paraguay, Uruguay and Peru in the South American World Cup qualifiers. Messi trained freely with his Albiceleste teammates on Wednesday, rumours were the 34-year-old could still be bothered by a knee injury suffered while playing for Paris Saint-Germain in late September.

"He has trained with no problems and is fine, He has come with a desire to be with the team and he wants to give his all, just like everybody in the group. In regards to the injury, he's played two games since then and everything is fine." Argentina coach Scaloni told in a virtual news conference.

Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes training with the Argentina national team. pic.twitter.com/h8w8QXSPop — FC Barcelona Fans Nation (@fcbfn_live) October 6, 2021

Argentina will meet Paraguay in Asuncion on Thursday before home clashes against Uruguay and Peru on October 10 and 14, respectively. Currently second in the 10-team South American qualifying group with 18 points from eight matches, six points behind leaders Brazil will be looking to improve their performance.

"Maybe there will be a tweak here or there if there is a player feeling any discomfort, But it`s going to be almost 99% the same as the team for the Copa America final, Paraguay are uncomfortable opponents to face. We will wait to see the game they propose but our way of playing will not change," he said. Also, the Coach added that his players need to be alert about the challenges they will face against Paraguay, who are sixth in the standings with 11 points from nine games.

"They are playing at home and need the win. I think they will have more offensive responsibility than in recent matches," Scaloni added.