Lionel Messi Injury Update: Argentina star will be ready to play through PAIN in FIFA World Cup final vs France, READ HERE

The count down for the FIFA World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France has begun. The big summit clash between two high quality sides is set to take place at Lusail Stadium in Qatar on December 18 (Sunday) and the match will begin at 8.30 pm as per Indian Standard Time (IST). These are the two top sides in the tournament, who have played brilliant footbal to get here. France have made their second successive final. They won it in 2018 and would be eyeing another title, to become only the third side after Italy and Brazil to win World Cups in two successive editions.

Also READ | Model Ivana Knoll becomes Lionel Messi and Argentina 'hater': Know all about her, in PICS

On the other hand, Argentina are having a shot at the World Cup title for the first time since 2014. Back then, they failed to win against Germany. Lionel Messi will be hoping he finishes his international career with a World Cup trophy in his cabinet, the only silverware missing in it. But there's an obstacle in his path, which is not Kylian Mbappe. That obstacle is his own fitness. The reports are roaming around that Messi is not at his 100 percent. He missed the training session on Friday (December 16), reportedly, due to a hamstring injury. He was seen holding his hamstring during the semi-final clash vs Luka Modric's Croatia.

Latest update on Messi's injury is still not out. We don't know for sure what is happening in the Argentine camp. But one thing is for sure is tha Messi is going to play, no matter what, he is going to give his all in what is going to be his last World Cup match. But it is also true that Messi was missing from training on December 16 (Friday) as well which means he is giving his body a lot of rest before the big clash on Sunday when Argentina could write history.