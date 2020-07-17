हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi lashes out at 'weak team' Barcelona after losing La Liga title

With arch-rivals Real Madrid winning the LaLiga, Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi has made no bones about the fact that winning the Champions League will not be easy as the team needs to get a lot of things right if they have to do well against some of the best clubs across the globe.

Lionel Messi lashes out at &#039;weak team&#039; Barcelona after losing La Liga title

With arch-rivals Real Madrid winning the LaLiga, Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi has made no bones about the fact that winning the Champions League will not be easy as the team needs to get a lot of things right if they have to do well against some of the best clubs across the globe.

"If we`re not good enough for LaLiga, how will be good enough for the Champions League?" Messi told Movistar+ after the game at Camp Nou as quoted by standard.co.uk.

Commenting on them losing out even after leading the board before the coronavirus enforced break, Messi said: "We didn`t want to finish like that but it is a mark of how the season has been: an inconsistent and very weak team. Other teams beat us in intensity and determination.

"Roma, Liverpool... the fans are losing patience because we`re not giving them anything. If we want to fight for the Champions League, we have to change many things. We need to be self-critical.

"I already said that if we carried on as we were, it wouldn`t be good enough in Europe. If we want to fight for the Champions League, we are going to need to change a lot."

While handing away the lead to Real Madrid hasn`t gone down well with Messi, he wants the players to assess themselves and their performances and also get back to winning ways. "Madrid did what they had to do. Not losing since the break has a lot of merit.

"We need to be self-critical, starting with the players. We are Barca and we`re obliged to win all our games," he explained.
 

Tags:
Lionel MessiLa LigaReal MadridBarcelonafootball
Next
Story

Real Madrid clinch record 34th La Liga title with 2-1 win over Villarreal
  • 10,03,832Confirmed
  • 25,602Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,33,82,020Confirmed
  • 5,80,038Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M58S

Exclusive talk of Zee News with Kaliputra Kalicharan Ji Maharaj