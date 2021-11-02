हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Champions League

Lionel Messi left out of PSG's Champions League clash against RB Leipzig, here's why

PSG 21-man squad for Champions League group-stage clash includes the names of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr, Keylor Navas, among others, but Messi is not on the list.

Lionel Messi left out of PSG&#039;s Champions League clash against RB Leipzig, here&#039;s why
PSG star Lionel Messi (Source: Twitter)

Paris Saint-Germain FC will be without the services of their star forward Lionel Messi when the Ligue 1 giants resume their Champions League campaign midweek against RB Leipzig.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has been left out of Paris Saint-Germain's squad to face RB Leipzig on Wednesday. The club has informed that Messi has discomfort in his left hamstring and pain in the knee following a contusion. Notably, Messi came off early in PSG's last Ligue 1 outing against Lille.

Mauricio Pochettino's 21-man squad for Champions League group-stage clash includes the names of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr, Keylor Navas, among others.

Meanwhile, Sergio Ramos is continuing his individual training programme and will join up with the rest of the squad in the next few days.

The French club also informed that Leandro Paredes has started running again, 19 days after suffering a grade 3 lesion of the left quadriceps.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Champions LeaguePSGLionel MessiUCLRB Leipzig
Next
Story

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United vs Atalanta Champions League tie: Livestreaming, TV timing and more

Must Watch

PT1M24S

COP26 Summit: Joe Biden Caught Dozing