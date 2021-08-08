Lionel Messi press conference Live streaming: When and Where to watch former Barcelona Legend addressing media Live?

Lionel Messi is set to bid goodbye to Barcelona on Sunday (August 8) at Camp Nou. Messi would address the media in a press conference where he is expected to speak about his glorious years at the club and his future plans. Some reports claim that the Argentine has already signed a deal with French giants PSG and he is heading to Paris. Rumours also claim that the ex-Barcelona icon has already picked his jersey number at PSG.

However, there is no confirmation about his PSG move, but the rumours are growing in favour of the French giants. If that happens, Messi reunites with Neymar. Messi and Neymar have enjoyed a lot of success together at Camp Nou and hence it would excite fans like never before.

Recently, the 34-year-old Argentine won his first international title with the national side. Argentina beat Brazil in the final of the Copa America. Neymar was a part of that game as he went head-to-head against his old Barca mate. Messi was seen consoling his friend Neymar after Brazil lost.

Earlier, Barca President Joan Laporta revealed that Messi wanted to stay at Camp Nou and an agreement was also reached, but things did not materialise.

Here’s everything you need to know about Messi’s press conference:

When is Messi’s press conference?

Messi's press conference will take place at 3:30 PM IST (6 am ET) on Sunday, August 8.

Where can you watch Messi’s press conference?

The press conference will be available to watch on Barca TV+ with a live English translation, or on the club’s official website.