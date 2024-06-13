Lionel Messi, Argentina's World Cup-winning captain, has responded to recent comments by his former Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe, who suggested that winning the Euros is more challenging than winning the World Cup.

"He also said that the South American teams didn't have the same high competition as the Europeans. Everyone values what they play," Messi told ESPN Argentina.

“The Euros are very important, but it leaves out Argentina, three-time world champion; Brazil, five-time world champion; Uruguay, two-time world champion. There are many world champions left out to say that the Euros is the most difficult, right? In the World Cup, the best teams are there, all the world champions are generally there. That’s why everyone wants to be world champion,” Messi added

Commenting ahead of 2024 European Championships in Germany, Mbappe had said, “I consider the Euros more complicated than the World Cup, more complicated to win. If we talk about level, the Euros is more difficult because we are so used to play against each other. Tactically, it is similar football.”

It’s not the first time the new Real Madrid signing has invited fire from South American football. He had taken a jibe at the South American teams in May 2022, stating, “In South America, football is not as advanced as in Europe, that’s why when you look at the last World Cups it’s always Europeans who win.”

Coincidentally, it was Messi and his team who defeated France the same year, securing Argentina’s third world title in a dramatic penalty shootout during the World Cup final in Doha, Qatar. Mbappe, a World Cup winner with France in 2018, recently acknowledged that the European Championships remain unfinished business for him.

“I want to win the Euros. I have to be honest. I won the World Cup. I won the Nations League. That’s the only one that missed me with the national team after I did everything with the national team. I really want to win this. My first competition as captain, so it’s really important for me and it’s always important for the country and we want them to be proud of us. [It’s] another opportunity to write the history of my country,” the French captain told CNN.



