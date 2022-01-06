हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi returns to Paris after negative COVID-19 test to join PSG

Argentina international Lionel Messi joined PSG from boyhood club Barcelona in August and has scored six goals in 16 games in all competitions for the Parisian side.

Lionel Messi returns to Paris after negative COVID-19 test to join PSG
PSG and Argentina striker Lionel Messi. (Photo: Reuters)

Paris St Germain forward Lionel Messi has returned to Paris after testing negative for COVID-19 and will resume training in the coming days, the French Ligue 1 club said on Wednesday (January 5). Messi was among the four PSG players who returned positive results on Sunday. The 34-year-old had been in Argentina at the time of his result.

The seven-times Ballon d’Or winner missed their 4-0 win away to third-tier club Vannes on Monday in a French Cup round-of-32 match. Argentina international Messi joined PSG from boyhood club Barcelona in August and has scored six goals in 16 games in all competitions for the Parisian side.

Mauricio Pochettino’s team are top of the Ligue 1 standings on 46 points after 19 matches, 13 points above second-placed Nice. They are due to travel to host Olympique Lyonnais in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the fifth PSG player to test positive in recent days. PSG said on its Twitter account that Italy’s No. 1 goalkeeper is self-isolating.

Messi and Juan Bernat are among the four other players who recently had COVID-19. They were announced on Sunday as having tested positive. But PSG said Bernat was negative in a further round of tests and that the Spanish left back will return to training on Wednesday.

The Argentina star contracted the virus back home during the mid-season winter break.

(with agency inputs)

