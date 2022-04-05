Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo pleads husband to ‘let the kids win’, WATCH

Argentina and PSG star Lionel Messi can be really competitive on the field and is a poacher for goals against all opposition. No wonder Messi has over 470 goals for Barcelona and 81 goals for Argentina in his career till date.

But even ‘dad’ Messi refuses to give an inch to his kids – Mateo, Ciro and Thiago. Wife Antonela Roccuzzo posted a video of Messi playing backyard football with his three kids but refusing to let them win, even at home.

Antonela posted a video on her Instagram account, writing the caption, “Let the kids win”.

Check the video posted by Antonela Roccuzzo here…

"Let the kids win" Antonela to Messi playing with their kids (via antonelaroccuzzo/IG) pic.twitter.com/yBXGkTv5AV — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 4, 2022

Meanwhile, Paris St Germain’s Kylian Mbappe played chief tormentor on a memorable night for the France forward as he scored two and set up the other goals as the runaway Ligue 1 leaders demolished visitors Lorient 5-1 on Sunday. In a game where Lionel Messi and Neymar, with a double, also scored, the French champions` attacking trio combined superbly at times to deliver a performance in sharp contrast with last month`s embarrassing 3-0 defeat at Monaco.

The result put PSG on 68 points from 30 games, 12 ahead of second-placed Olympique de Marseille, who earlier earned a 4-2 comeback win at relegation-threatened St Etienne. Lorient, who scored a second-half goal through Terem Moffi to make it 2-1, are 16th on 28 points.

“We’re happy to win but we know this league is difficult to win so we must continue to show we can get the title,” said Neymar. “The Champions League exit (against Real Madrid) hurt us a lot because we wanted to go all the way. It was hard for the fans to take in, but it was even harder for us.”

PSG went ahead after a fine combination between Messi, Neymar and Mbappe in the 12th minute. The France forward collected a pass from Messi and flicked the ball into the path of Neymar, who beat Matthieu Dreyer from close to the penalty spot.

Messi came close to adding a third before halftime as he stretched his leg to deflect a high ball from Neymar but his effort went just wide.

(with Reuters inputs)