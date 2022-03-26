हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIFA World Cup 2022

Lionel Messi scores in FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier vs Venezuela, praises home fans in possible farewell, WATCH

Friday’s game marked Lionel Messi’s return to the national side after being rested for Argentina’s previous two World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia. 

Lionel Messi scores in FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier vs Venezuela, praises home fans in possible farewell, WATCH
Argentina's Lionel Messi (left) and Angel di Maria acknowledge the fan's cheers after their win over Venezuela in the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers. (Photo: Reuters)

Lionel Messi paid tribute to Argentina fans in what could be their last home game before November’s World Cup finals and said the raucous support in their 3-0 win over Venezuela was vital in preserving his happiness. “I didn’t expect anything less of people, of the union between the Argentina public and this team,” Messi said after their comfortable win at Boca Juniors’ Bombonera stadium.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has struggled at Paris Saint Germain since signing from Barcelona in August 2021 but he was as spritely as ever against a poor Venezuela side and the adoration of the home crowd was evident. Argentina fans revere Messi, and all the more so since he led them to the Copa America in 2021 – their first major international honour in 28 years.

The feeling is mutual, with Messi leading his team mates on a victory lap around the ground and chanting and singing along with the 50,000 crowd. “I’ve been happy here for a long time, since before we won the Copa America,” Messi said.

“People have shown that they love me and I am grateful for that. Everything flows naturally, that makes it easier on and off the pitch.”

Watch Lionel Messi's goal against Venezuela here...

Friday’s game marked Messi’s return to the national side after being rested for Argentina’s previous two World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia. He made several unsuccessful attempts at goal from free kicks outside the box but eventually score the third, a curious miskick meters from goal.

Messi chested down a pass from Angel Di Maria and although he didn’t connect cleanly it was enough to beat Venezuela’s diving goalkeeper. The 82nd minute goal came after earlier efforts from Nicolas Gonzalez and Di Maria, whose clever play and passes opened up a stuffy Venezuelan rearguard.

Argentina are one of four South American sides to have qualified for the Qatar finals, along with Brazil, Ecuador and Uruguay. The final round of qualifying games next Tuesday will determine whether Peru, Colombia or Chile go into a playoff against a team from the Asian confederation.

Argentina travel to Ecuador for their final game.

(with Reuters inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
FIFA World Cup 2022Lionel MessiArgentinaVenezuelafootballAngel Di Maria
Next
Story

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: Countries who have qualified, eliminated and in contest, all details HERE

Must Watch

PT5M17S

Birbhum Violence Case: CBI to visit the spot