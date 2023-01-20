Lionel Messi shares PIC of hugging Cristiano Ronaldo during Saudi All-Star vs PSG match, video also goes viral - WATCH

A beautiful moment took place during the friendly football match between combined teams of Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal and PSG on Janaury 19, Thursday at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It was when star footballers and modern greats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi hugged each other. The same picture was shared by Lionel Messi on his Instagram Stories. The picture has gone viral. Even the video of this special hug has surfaced on the internet and is getting viral, getting millions of views. The match was won by PSG with a margin of 5-4 even if Ronaldo scored twice in the game.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice to edge showdown with Lionel Messi as PICS with Amitabh Bachchan before game go viral, WATCH

The fact that Messi even shared the photo of him hugging Ronaldo makes the event more special. It is always told by his fans that they both don't like each other. But these are just opinions and Messi's touch of class has ruined such baseless claims.

Check below Messi hugging Ronaldo pic and video:

Video showing Christiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi yesterday during their friendly match where they hug each other and greeted perfectly well. Even Ronaldo posted it himself pic.twitter.com/Ei1HboXAeB — Dr Brown Omadju (@BOmadju) January 20, 2023

Not to forget, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan attended the match as a special guest. He even shook hands with players from both the sides, including Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar and Mbappe. Amitabh later posted the picture and videos of him meeting Messi, Ronaldo on his social media accounts.

The match was a goalfest and both Messi and Ronaldo found their names on the scoresheet. The 68,000 fans who attended the match probably saw the two greats playing against each othe for the last time. Messi plays for PSG and he is expected to play the French clun for the remaining part of his career. Ronaldo, 37, at his twilight of his career too and after leaving Manchester United, he signed up with Saudi Arabia's elite club Al-Nassr for a record fees for a period of 2.5 years. He is yet to play for them as he had been serving a two-match ban.