Italy vs Argentina

Lionel Messi's Argentina vs Italy Finalissima 2022 LIVE streaming: When and where to watch ITA vs ARG

Checkout the live streaming details of the Finalissima 2022 Italy vs Argentina match taking place at England's Wembley Stadium on Wednesday (June 2) IST.

Lionel Messi&#039;s Argentina vs Italy Finalissima 2022 LIVE streaming: When and where to watch ITA vs ARG
Source: Twitter

The Copa America champions will take on the Euro champions on Thursday (June 2) at England's Wembley stadium in the Finalissima 2022. Italy are the Euro 2020 champions who will be facing the Copa America 2021 winners Argentina. The Finalissima 2022 is going to be played at a neutral venue for the first time. 

Italy would be keen on sending a message to other nations after failing to qualify for the FIFA World 2022 Qatar. Argentina also would be confident for this matchup following their win over Brazil in the Copa America final. It's a special fixture for Italy as senior defender Giorgio Chiellini will play his last game for the country. Talking about injuries, Italy are a bit short-handed as Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile, Gaetano Castrovilli and Rafael Toloi, all are not available. 

On the other hand, Argentina are likely to start their prefered eleven with Lionel Messi expected to start along with Lautaro Martinez and Angel Di Maria. 

Checkout the all details of where to watch the Italy vs Argentina Finalissima 2022 below:

Where can I live stream the Italy vs Argentina Finalissima 2022?

The Italy vs Argentina Finalissima 2022 can be live streamed on Sony Liv App and Jio TV.

Where can I watch the Italy vs Argentina Finalissima 2022? 

The Italy vs Argentina Finalissima 2022 will live telecast on SONY TEN 1 & 2 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu).

Where is the Italy vs Argentina Finalissima 2022 going to be played?

The Italy vs Argentina Finalissima 2022 is going to be played at London's Wembley Stadium, England.

What time will the Italy vs Argentina Finalissima 2022 going to be played?

The Italy vs Argentina Finalissima 2022 is going to be played at 12:15 AM IST on Wednesday (June 2).

Italy vs Argentina head-to-head stats:

Matches played - 16

Draw- 5

Italy - 5

Argentina - 6

Notably, Italy have all of their last four meeting with Argentina.

