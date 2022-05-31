Argentina and Italy will lock horns at the Wembley Stadium , England on Wednesday (June 2) in the final of the CONMEBOL - UEFA Cup of Champions 2022 final (Finalissima).

The Finalissima is played between the winners of European championship (UEFA Euro) and South America championship (Copa America). Italy, the champions of EURO 2022 will face Argentina, champions of the Copa America 2021.

Italy against Argentina Finalissima 2022 match will played at a neutral venue (Wembley Stadium, London), where a total of 86,000 spectators are allowed to watch the game. Notably, Italy won their UEFA Euro title at the same venue.

Notably, Italy and Argentina have faced each 16 times before in which Argentina have the upper-hand with six wins under their belt. On the other hand, Italy have won five of them and the other five games have ended in a draw. However, Italy have all of their last four outings against Argentina in recent times.

Checkout the details of where to watch the Finalissima 2022 in India below:

Where can I live stream the Finalissima 2022 Italy vs Argentina?

The Finalissima 2022 Italy vs Argentina can be live streamed on Sony Liv App and Jio TV.

Where can I watch the Finalissima 2022 Italy vs Argentina?

The Finalissima 2022 Italy vs Argentina will live telecast on SONY TEN 1 & 2 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu).

Where is the Finalissima 2022 Italy vs Argentina going to be played?

The Finalissima 2022 Italy vs Argentina is going to be played at London's Wembley Stadium, England.

What time will the Finalissima 2022 Italy vs Argentina going to be played?

The Finalissima 2022 Italy vs Argentina is going to be played at 12:15 AM IST on Wednesday (June 2).