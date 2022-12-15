Argentina vs France, head to head, FIFA World Cup 2022 final: History FAVOURS which side, live stream and other things you need to know

The final of FIFA World Cup 2022 has been decided. Lionel Messi's Argentina will take on Kylian Mbappe's France in an exciting clash on December 18 (Sunday). All eyes will be on Messi, who will be playing his last international match for Argentina. The star footballer had stated that already after the win vs Croatia in the semi-finals. Messi is 35 and would be 39 by the next World Cup in 2026. He woul like to go on a high after winning the elusive World cup trophy, the only one missing in his cabinet. Will he or won't he? We will know on December 18.

Head to head Argentina vs France

Argentina and France have met each other 12 in international matches. Argentina holds the advantage here, winning six of those matches while France have won thrice. Also, three games ended in draws.

IN FIFA World Cups, Argentina and France have met thrice, Argentina winning two of these matches. Argentina beat France 1-0 in 1930 and then again in 1978 2-1. But the last time these two sides clashed at World Cup, in 2018, France beat Argentina 4-3. Mbappe's side will take heart from this fact when they take on Messi's team in the final of the World Cup.

Argentina vs France, FIFA World Cup final live streaming

The Argentina vs France battle can be live streamed on Jio Cinema app.

Argentina vs France, FIFA World Cup final how to watch on TV?

The Argentina vs France final clash at Qatar World Cup will broadcast on Sports 18 TV channel.

Argentina vs France, FIFA World Cup Final Date and place?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 final will be played between Argentina and France at the Qatar's Lusail stadium on December 18 (Sunday).