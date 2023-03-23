Lionel Messi's Argentina Vs Panama LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch ARG Vs PAN International Friendly In India On Online And TV?

World Cup champions Argentina are set to play their first match since their glorious victory in Qatar last year. Lionel Messi and co will host Panama at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Friday (March 24). The 3-time World Cup winners will play two games in March against Panama and Curacao. The Albiceleste are expected to field their best eleven in both games.

Recently, Messi was showered with love from his fans in Argentina as the PSG star returned to his home country after the World Cup win from Paris. He was greeted by fans outside a restaurant in Argentina.

"Yes, I saw the clips. He deserves it. He is our leader, our flag, and our reference. I hope he also enjoys all of this, because he deserves it," said his teammate Lautaro Martinez.

Checkout the livestreaming details of the international friendly match between Argentina and Panama below

When will the international friendly match between Argentina and Panama will be played?

The international friendly match between Argentina and Panama will take place on March 24, Friday.

Where will the international friendly 2023 match Argentina vs Panama be played?

The international friendly match between Argentina and Panama will be played at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Lionel Messi :



1 goal away from 800 career goals

2 goals away from 100 Int'l goals pic.twitter.com/F9uY0Pk4Iy Trig (@Kharlerh) March 23, 2023

What time will the international friendly 2023 match Argentina vs Panama begin?

The international friendly match between Argentina and Panama will begin at 5:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Argentina vs Panama international friendly match?

The Argentina vs Panama international friendly match will not be televised live in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Argentina vs Panama international friendly match?

The Argentina vs Panama international friendly match will not be streamed live in India.

Argentina vs Panama Predicted XI

Argentina Predicted Starting Line-up: Emiliano Martinez, Nahuel Molina, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Marcos Acuna, Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez, Angel Di Maria

Panama Predicted Starting Line-up: Jose Guerra, Anderson, Ramos, Peralta, Farina, Galvan, Murillo, Camargo, Quintero, Cordoba, Stephens