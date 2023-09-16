Lionel Messi's Inter Miami will take on Atlanta United in the Major League Soccer (MLS) 2023-24 season fixture on Saturday night at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. However, the reports from journalist Federico Bueno suggests that the Argentine has not travelled with the team as he is rested after returning from international duty with Argentina.

"Finally Leo Messi did not travel to Atlanta. Although there is no recorded injury, the captain stretches his set for a string full of matches that includes the final of the US Open," read Bueno's Tweet.

Messi scored a dazzling goal for Argentina in their FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying at home against Ecuador last week. (Watch the video of goal here)

You can't seriously tell me Messi is human



What can this guy not do with the ball? pic.twitter.com/hU2JGqiogz Omo Barca (@TobsFCB) September 16, 2023

Checkout the livestreaming details here:

What date will the game match between Inter Miami vs Atlanta United MLS match will be played?

The Inter Miami vs Atlanta United MLS match will be played on September 17, Sunday.

Where will the match Inter Miami vs Atlanta United MLS match be played?

The Inter Miami vs Atlanta United MLS match will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

What time will the game match between Inter Miami vs Atlanta United match begin?

The Inter Miami vs Atlanta United MLS match will start at 2:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Inter Miami vs Atlanta United match?

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United MLS match will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch Inter Miami vs Atlanta United MLS match live streaming?

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United MLS match will be streamed live on AppleTV+ in India.

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United Probable XI

Inter Miami Predicted XI: Guzan (GK); Lennon, Robinson, Abram, Wiley; Muyumba, Rosetto; Mosquera, Almada, Silva; Giakoumakis.

Inter Miami predicted XI: Callender (GK); Yedlin, Kryvtsov, Miller, Alba; Arroyo, Busquets, Cremaschi; Messi, Martinez, Taylor.