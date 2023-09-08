WATCH: Lionel Messi Free Kick Goal Against Ecuador In FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Is Worth A Thousand Replays

Lionel Messi was back in Argentina colours and he did not disappoint again. With a goal via a free kick in the 78th minute of the match, he clinched a memorable win for the La Albiceleste. Argentina took on Ecuador in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers clash. The World Champions won the match 1-0, all thanks to a superb goal from the magician Messi.

Watch Messi's free kick goal here:

LIONEL MESSI FREE KICK GOAL! __pic.twitter.com/yAsas0pRTQ — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) September 8, 2023

Argentina dominated the game in which we saw them get 13 shots at the goal as compared to 5 from Ecuador. Argentina also held the maximim possession of the ball (71 percent).

Argentina team manager Lionel Scaloni had previously said that Messi was available for the team for the Qualifiers. He informed the press ahead of the Ecuador match that Messi was in good shape. "I see him in good shape. He is ready to play, and we are delighted to have him, as I consistently mention. The plan is to have him on the field. If he is physically fit, he will participate as much as possible. We have no other intentions. Having him on the pitch is crucial for us, and there is no reason to rest him if he is fit and ready," said Scaloni.

The national team of Argentina will next take on Bolivia on September 12 and Messi will feature in that match as well.

After two seasons with PSG, Messi made a move to United States of America (USA) signing a deal with Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami. The American club has since then gone on to win everything. Inter Miami are maintaining a winning streak while also clinching their first Leagues Cup title, and making the first US Open Cup final. Messi has so far scored 11 goals for Inter Miami as well as right assists in all 11 matches he has played for them.

Messi still featuring in national colours is a happy news for his fans. He is at the twilight of his career. Back in June, he had told the media that World Cup was the last time he was on the field wearing the national team's jersey. Messi's long-cherished dream of winning a World Cup medal was fulfilled in Qatar in December 2022 when Argentina beat France in the final to take the trophy home.