LIONEL MESSI

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami vs Charlotte LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch Leagues Cup Match In India?

Checkout the livestreaming details for Inter Miami vs Charlotte Leagues Cup match below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Aug 12, 2023, 01:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami vs Charlotte LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch Leagues Cup Match In India? Lionel Messi (Source: Twitter)

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami are set to lock horns with Charlotte FC in the semi-final of the Leagues Cup on Saturday (August 12). Messi's side have not lost a single game in the tournament so far and they will look to continue their unbeaten streak when they face Charlotte.

During the pre-match press conference, Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino was all praise for 7-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi. 

"He is not doing here neither more nor less than what we saw in the World Cup with Argentina. Leo’s leadership on and off the pitch has been notable in recent years. I’m thinking about what he did in the World Cup because that reflects the kind of leader he has become," he said for the Argentine.

Checkout the livestreaming details here:

What date will the game match between Inter Miami vs Charlotte Leagues Cup match will be played?

The Inter Miami vs Charlotte Leagues Cup match will be played on August 12, Saturday. (Watch: Lauren James Sent Off After Stepping On Nigeria Player During FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Clash)

Where will the match Inter Miami vs Charlotte Leagues Cup match be played?

The Inter Miami vs Charlotte Leagues Cup match will be played at the DRV PNK Stadium.

What time will the game match between Inter Miami vs Charlotte Leagues Cup match begin?

The Inter Miami vs Charlotte Leagues Cup match will start at 6:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Inter Miami vs Charlotte Leagues Cup match?

Inter Miami vs Charlotte Leagues Cup match will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch Inter Miami vs Charlotte Leagues Cup match live streaming?

Inter Miami vs Charlotte Leagues Cup match will be streamed live on AppleTV+ in India.

Inter Miami vs Charlotte Probable XI

Inter Miami Predicted XI: Callender; Yedlin, Miller, Kryvtsov, Alba; Arroyo, Busquets, Gomez; Messi, Martinez, Taylor

Charlotte Predicted XI: Kahlina; Lindsey, Malanda, Privett, Byrne; Westwood; Jozwiak, Arfield, Bronico, Vargas; Swiderski

