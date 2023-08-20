trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2650864
LIONEL MESSI

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami vs Nashville LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch Leagues Cup Final Match In India?

Checkout the livestreaming details for Inter Miami vs Nashville Leagues Cup match below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Aug 20, 2023, 02:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami vs Nashville LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch Leagues Cup Final Match In India? Lionel Messi (Source: Twitter)

The Leagues Cup final is set to take place on Sunday between Inter Miami and Nashville SC. Both teams have made an impressive start to the season with back-to-back stellar performances and it looks like the first trophy of the season will be fought for very hard when Lionel Messi and co meet the opposition.

“It would be great, incredible for me, for the fans and for the club itself,” Messi said of potentially lifting the Leagues Cup. "It’s a very young club. Trying to get the first title would be beautiful for everyone.”

The 7-time Ballon d'Or winner is eyeing get to Inter Miami their first title since his arrival along with former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets. (Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch Saudi Arabia Pro League In India?)

Checkout the livestreaming details here:

What date will the game match between Inter Miami vs Nashville Leagues Cup match will be played?

The Inter Miami vs Nashville Leagues Cup match will be played on August 20, Sunday.

Where will the match Inter Miami vs Nashville Leagues Cup match be played?

The Inter Miami vs Nashville Leagues Cup match will be played at the DRV PNK Stadium.

What time will the game match between Inter Miami vs Nashville Leagues Cup match begin?

The Inter Miami vs Nashville Leagues Cup match will start at 6:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Inter Miami vs Nashville Leagues Cup match?

Inter Miami vs Nashville Leagues Cup match will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch Inter Miami vs Nashville Leagues Cup match live streaming?

Inter Miami vs Nashville Leagues Cup match will be streamed live on AppleTV+ in India.

Inter Miami vs Nashville Probable XI

Inter Miami Predicted XI: Callender, Yedlin, Miller, Kryvtsov, Alba, Arroyo, Busquets, Cremaschi, Messi, Martinez, Taylor.

Nashville Predicted XI: Panicco, Lovitz, Zimmerman, MacNaughton, Moore, Shaffelburg, Godoy, McCarty, Muyl, Mukhtar, Surridge.

