Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will host Juventus in a blockbuster UEFA Champions League fixture between the two European giants at the Parc des Princes. PSG will be keen on making a statement after last season's disappointing run with all the stars including Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar fit for the clash. This fixture will also hand a chance to former PSG winger Angel Di Maria his worth, who has just joined Juventus as a free agent after parting ways with the French capital club.

Coming to their form, PSG are in destructive mode since the start of the season and currently leading the Ligue 1 table with zero defeats so far. On the other hand, Juventus have had an average start to their Serie A season and will look to bounce back from their bad start of the new season.

Checkout Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Juventus UEFA Champions League: Livestream details:

When is the UEFA Champions League 2022 match between PSG and Juventus?

The UEFA Champions League 2022 match between PSG and Juventus will take place on Wednesday (September 7).

What time is the UEFA Champions League 2022 match between PSG and Juventus?

The UEFA Champions League 2022 match between PSG and Juventus will take place at 12:30 AM (IST).

Where is the UEFA Champions League 2022 match between PSG and Juventus taking place?

The UEFA Champions League 2022 match between PSG and Juventus will take place at the Parc de Princes stadium in Paris.

Where can I watch the UEFA Champions League 2022 match between PSG and Juventus?

The UEFA Champions League 2022 match between PSG and Juventus will be telecast live on Sony Ten 2 HD and Sony Six.

How do I live stream PSG vs Juventus UEFA Champions League 2022 match?

The live streaming of the UEFA Champions League 2022 match between PSG and Juventus will be available on SonyLIV App and JioTv app.