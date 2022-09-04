PSG star Kylian Mbappe is again making headlines but not for his astonishing on-field performances this time. The World Cup winner from France made his name echo all around the world after a stellar performance for his country at just 19 years of age. Recently, him snubbing Spanish giants Real Madrid and signing an extension contract with Paris Saint-Germain also got him the hot topic of the town again. But now, he's in the headlines again for his dating life. It is being widely reported that 23-year-old is dating a Playboy cover model Ines Rau, who also appears to be the first transgender model in the Playboy cover.

The PSG and France striker is rumoured to be dating Ines Rau for a few months now and the couple were spotted spending time together on a yacht recently, as per multiple reports.

Corriere dello Sports, an Italian media outlet, claims that Mbappe was with Rau at the Cannes Film Festival and was also spotted carrying her on the yacht as well.

In 2014, Rau became the first transgender model to feature in the Playboy cover. After 3 years, she was again on the cover for the second time. However, her journey with Playboy did not fit to many people's eye and Rau faced major criticism for appearing on the cover.

"We should collectively be fighting for a more open world, not one that promotes hatred and a lack of acceptance," wrote Cooper Hefner, the son of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner in support of Rau, back in 2017.

Coming to football, undefeated in six league matches including five wins and 24 goals scored, Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappe are in scintillating form ahead of next week's Champions League clash with Juventus. Mbappe scored twice from Lionel Messi assists as they won 3-0 at 10-man Nantes to remain leader of the French league on Saturday (September 3).