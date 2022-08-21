NewsFootball
Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain vs Lille Ligue 1 match Livestreaming details: When and where to watch PSG vs LOSC in India?

Checkout the livestreaming details for Lionel Messi's PSG vs LOSC Ligue 1 match taking place on Monday (August 22), as per IST

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 03:00 PM IST

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will travel away from home to take Lille OSC at the Stade Pierre Mauroy on Monday (August 22), as per IST. PSG are in red-hot form since the new season has started and they have already sent a message to the footballing world that they mean business this year after failing in the Champions League last season. Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, the star trio are fit and are likely to start the game despite the famous clash between the Brazilian and French youngster in the dressing room. A lot of questions will be answered tonight when Neymar and Mbappe will be seen on the pitch against LOSC.

Notably, PSG have scored five goals against each of their last two opponents and will look to continue the fantastic momentum they have against Lille. PSG won their last match 5-2 in what was their second Ligue 1 clash with Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe both getting their names on the scoresheet. Lionel Messi remained goalless but the French forward's attitude on the pitch left many fans angry on social media. ('Arrogance of Kylian Mbappe will cost PSG Champions League again,' fans angry at striker for THIS - WATCH)  

Checkout the livestreaming details of PSG vs LOSC here:

Where can I watch the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs LOSC?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and LOSC will live telecast on Viacom18 Media.

How can I live stream the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs LOSC in India?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and LOSC will be live-streamed on Voot.

Where is the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs LOSC going to be played?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and LOSC will be  played at the Stade Pierre Mauroy, France.

When will the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs LOSC played?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and LOSC will be played on Monday (August 22) from 12:30 AM (IST).

