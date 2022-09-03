Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are set to take on FC Nantes at the Stade de la Beaujoire on Sunday (September 4), as per IST. The Ligue 1 defending champions are unbeaten in the league so far with winning 13 points from their five matches played so far. Brazilian winger Neymar has had an astonishing start to the new season scoring 7 goals with 6 assists to his name in just 5 matches played so far.

On the other hand, Nantes are currently on 10th spot of the French top-flight and are coming into this fixture with a draw against Strasbourg in their previous clash. PSG hammered Nantes 4-0 in their French Super Cup clash in August and will be repeat the same, whereas, Nantes would look to shock the currently French champions.

The star trio of Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are fit for the clash but the manager will look to keep them like that only with the UEFA Champions League clash against Juventus coming next week.

Checkout the livestreaming details of PSG vs Nantes here:

Where can I watch the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Nantes?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Monaco will live telecast on Viacom18 Media.

How can I live stream the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Nantes in India?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Nantes will be live-streamed on Voot.

Where will the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Nantes Ligue 1 match going to be played?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Nantes will be played at the Stade de la Beaujoire.

When will the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Nantes played?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Nantes will be played on Sunday (September 3) from 12:30 AM (IST).