Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain vs Nice Ligue 1 match Livestreaming details: When and where to watch PSG vs NIC in India?

Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain are set to take on Nice in their Ligue 1 fixture late night on Saturday at the Parc des Princes. PSG are currently second in the league table with 22 points from their 8 games as rivals Marseille lead the chart with 23 points from their 9 matches played so far. PSG along Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and more superstars are looking in red-hot form this season and yet to be defeated. In their 8 matches, PSG have scored 22 goals against their opponents which shows the kind of ruthless form they are in. Nice on the other hand are struggling with only two wins from their 8 matches played in the Ligue 1 so far.

Checkout the livestreaming details of PSG vs Nice here:

Where can I watch the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Nice?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Nice will live telecast on Viacom18 Media.

Only 1 player in UCL history has been top scorer, assister, winner and player of the tournament in one campaign.



Only 1 player in international tournament history has been top scorer, assister, winner and player of the tournament in one campaign.



Both were Lionel Messi pic.twitter.com/NEtDUyRJb8 — MC (@ContextMessi) September 30, 2022

How can I live stream the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Nice in India?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Nice will be live-streamed on Voot.

Where will the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Nice Ligue 1 match going to be played?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Nice will be played at the Parc des Princes, Paris.

When will the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Nice played?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Nice will be played on Sunday (October 1) from 12:15 AM (IST).