'New Ballon d'Or winner?', Kylian Mbappe trolled brutally after rusty performance vs Denmark, check reacts here

France's golden boy and PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe was trolled brutally on Twitter after his rare goalless match in his country's football team clash against Denmark on Monday (September 30). First-half goals from Kasper Dolberg and Andreas Skov Olsen sealed the deal for Denmark as they marked an impressive 2-0 at home against World Champions France. Mbappe uncharacteristically was struggling all 90-minutes as he was keen to get his team back into the contest hunting a goal desperately.

After Mbappe's rusty performance against Denmark, social media left nothing in the tank to troll the PSG star with turtle, Ballon d'Or etc memes. While some fans took out revenge on Mbappe's fans who sometime opine he will be a better player in future than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, others trolled him for being one of the most expensive footballer in the world and still not delivering.

Checkout the fan reactions on Kylian Mbappe's performance vs Denmark below...

Kylian Mbappé vs Danemark | Skills and Highlights | The New Ballon d’Or ? | 1080P FULL HD pic.twitter.com/TQihM7PpTt — Foudaf (@FoudafOM) September 25, 2022

Mbappe running like kermit the frog but someone says he is better than messi pic.twitter.com/M71Ktx4z93 — 7th rejection d’or (@rejectedpenaldo) September 25, 2022

Mbappe skills and goals vs Danemark pic.twitter.com/Fx6EfZiqgR — Heisenberg (@baderrrrrrrr2) September 26, 2022

Mbappe ever since he made those statements about wanting to be the most important player in PSG pic.twitter.com/zRGz8sB02Z — Pa1's (@pa1forthe1) September 25, 2022

OMG I PACKED MBAPPE IN FIFA!!pic.twitter.com/Y4k4Lq5Vwm September 23, 2022

Messi when he was 22

VS

Mbappe when he was 22 pic.twitter.com/HCC9nD9YnA — Dev (@Shahcasticdev) September 25, 2022

Haaland this, Mbappe that…



No player is ever hitting these numbers again pic.twitter.com/ZgDfeXLzbG — Leo- Fan (@Vettel_AMR) September 25, 2022

Mbappe. Just imagine if this was Nunez: 10m views.pic.twitter.com/cHgzW6CsRH — Parted Beard (@PartedBeard) September 25, 2022

Coming to the UEFA Nations League, World champions France lost 2-0 to Denmark, while the Netherlands and Croatia claimed victories over Belgium and Austria to secure UEFA Nations League semifinal spots. France showed themselves to be out of shape just under two months before the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where Les Bleus will meet Denmark again in Group D. After the defeat, France sit behind Croatia and Denmark with only five points in Group 1 of League A.

Clearly, it was Kylian Mbappe's worst performance of the season so far and him getting trolled on social media is just an example of how much pressure he has to handle if he's getting compared to the likes of Ronaldo and Messi. The Paris Saint-Germain superstar had a fine season so far with 7 goals in 7 matches of Ligue 1 and 3 goals from 2 UEFA Champions League fixtures. The 23-year-old along with Erling Haaland has big shoes to fill-in as both are expected by the fans to replace the dominance of Ronaldo and Messi in the future. (With IANS inputs)