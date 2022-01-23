Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain vs Reims Ligue 1 League match: When and where to watch PSG vs REI?

Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain will host Stade de Reims in the Ligue 1 fixture on Monday (January 24) at 1:15 AM IST. League leaders PSG are currently 10 points above from the second placed Olympique de Marseille. Both Danilo Pereira and Layvin Kurzawa have tested positive for Covid-19. Along with that Abdou Diallo, Achraf Hakimi and Idrissa Gueye are also unavailable for the fixture as they are on international duty. Brazilian star Neymar is also out due to a long-term injury.

On the other hand, Reims are safe from relegation but still need a fews wins to stay safe and get themselves in the midtable positions. Only bad news for Reims is that Lionel Messi is likely to start the match for PSG after recovering from Covid-19.

Where is the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain vs Reims going to be played?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Reims will be played at the Parc des Princes, Paris, France.

Where Can I watch the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Reims?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Reims will be played on Monday (January 24) from 1:15 AM (IST) onwards.

Where can I watch the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain vs Reims?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Reims will live telecast on Viacom18 Media.

How can I live stream the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain vs Reims in India?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Reims will be live-streamed on the Voot Select app and website. Reliance Jio subscribers can also enjoy the streaming of the matches on Jio TV.