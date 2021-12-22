Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-German vs Lorient Ligue 1 League match: When and where to watch PSG vs Lorient?

Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain will take on Lorient on Wednesday (December 22) night, without Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, it will be a big test for the Ballon d'Or holder.

The Argentine will once again play his old role as his team's star player just like his days with FC Barcelona.

Since his move to Paris, Lionel Messi has struggled with the changes in conditions and players. The spotlight at PSG was on the trio of Mbappe-Neymar-Messi, with Mbappe out due to suspension and Neymar out with injury, the Argentine will be the lone-wolf for PSG fans and they'll be expecting for a stellar performance from Lionel Messi.

Lorient have only won one game out of their 13 games played in Ligue 1.

Where is the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-German vs Lens going to be played?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-German and Lorient will be played at the Stade Yves Allainmat - Le Moustoir, France.

Where Can I watch the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-German and Lorient?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-German and Lorient will be played on Thursday (December 23) from 1:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where can I watch the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-German vs Lorient?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-German and Lorient will be live telecasted on Viacom18 Media.

How can I live stream the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-German vs Lorient in India?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-German and Lorient will be live-streamed on the Voot Select app and website. Reliance Jio subscribers can also enjoy the streaming of the matches on Jio TV.