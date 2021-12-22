हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
football

Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-German vs Lorient Ligue 1 League match: When and where to watch PSG vs Lorient?

Check the live stream and live telecast details of the Paris Saint-German vs Lorient match in the Ligue 1 French League.

Lionel Messi&#039;s Paris Saint-German vs Lorient Ligue 1 League match: When and where to watch PSG vs Lorient?
Lionel Messi. (Source: Twitter)

Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain will take on Lorient on Wednesday (December 22) night, without Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, it will be a big test for the Ballon d'Or holder.

The Argentine will once again play his old role as his team's star player just like his days with FC Barcelona.

Since his move to Paris, Lionel Messi has struggled with the changes in conditions and players. The spotlight at PSG was on the trio of Mbappe-Neymar-Messi, with Mbappe out due to suspension and Neymar out with injury, the Argentine will be the lone-wolf for PSG fans and they'll be expecting for a stellar performance from Lionel Messi. 

Lorient have only won one game out of their 13 games played in Ligue 1.

Where is the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-German vs Lens going to be played?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-German and Lorient will be played at the Stade Yves Allainmat - Le Moustoir, France.

Where Can I watch the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-German and Lorient?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-German and Lorient will be played on Thursday (December 23) from 1:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where can I watch the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-German vs Lorient?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-German and Lorient will be live telecasted on Viacom18 Media.

How can I live stream the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-German vs Lorient in India?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-German and Lorient will be live-streamed on the Voot Select app and website. Reliance Jio subscribers can also enjoy the streaming of the matches on Jio TV.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
footballLionel MessiPSGLorientParis Saint-GermainFrench Ligue 1 club
Next
Story

La Liga: 10-man Sevilla hold Barcelona to draw, manager Xavi says THIS

Must Watch

PT5M13S

125 years old St. Lukes Church, Will reopen on Christmas.