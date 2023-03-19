Lionel Messi's PSG Exit Rumour Intensifies After Alleged Fight With Club's Manager; Footballer's Father Says THIS

Arentina and PSG striker Lionel Messi wants to leave PSG, if some reports are to be believed. The reason for his wish to exit the club is his strained relationship with PSG manager Christophe Galtier. On Saturday (March 19), reports of Messi's fallout with Galtier intensified after an alleged show of disagreement between footballer and the manager. As per a DailyMail report on Saturday, Messi left the training ground after a heated debate with Galtier last Tuesday. The coach tried to persuade him to stay back but Messi was not bery keen to listen to him. Messi's father Jorge has denied the reports of rift between his son and the PSG coach. A report in The Mirror stated that Messi left the training ground because he had a niggle in his left adductor.

Also Read | Lionel Messi's Netflix Series: World Cup Champion To Earn More Than Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez? Check Here

Messi's PSG contract is sto expire in June this year. He had signed a two-year contract with PSG in 2021 after he ended the association with Barcelona, the club for which he played from 2004 to 2021. The reason for the departure was Spanish club's failure to pay giant wages to Messi. When Messi signed the two-year contract, he has also kept door open for an extension of a year. However, an extension at PSG looks highli unlikely now that he has had a fallout with the PSG manager.

I'm sorry but Messi is definitely bigger than PSG https://t.co/wASmdHD9hz — Liam (@ThatWasMessi) March 18, 2023

Reports also emerged earlier about tension between him and PSG strike Kylian Mbappe. The relationship between the two seems to have hit rock bottom after the highly-tensed FIFA World Cup 2022 final in Qatar which Messi's Argentina won in close finish.

It would be interesting to see what decision is taken considering the current PSG vs Messi situation. The Argentina legend has already had one teary-eyed farewell. PSG, who are struggling financially too, have a big call to take in the coming two months.