Lionel Messi's Netflix Series: World Cup Champion To Earn More Than Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez? Check Here

Lionel Messi is likely to enter the small screen via animated series which will showcase the fans of his journey to the FIFA World Cup trophy. It will be the third audiovisual production that will be made on the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner. In this series, fans will witness how a small kid from Argentina got to Qatar in the year 2022 to win the most priced trophy in the world of football.

Earlier, Cristiano Ronaldo's long-time partner Georgina Rodriguez decided to share her life story with Netflix. She got 10 million euros for the same. Now the fans wonder how much Lionel Messi earn from sharing his story with this animated series.

If the Paris Saint-Germain forward decides to release the animated series on the streaming platform, it will get him 15 million euros (approximately). Fans will witness a premium view of how things went right for the little magician in Qatar who likely played his last FIFA World Cup for Argentina.

"From Grandoli to the World Cup in Qatar, almost 30 years passed. It was almost three decades in which the ball gave me many joys and also some sadness. I always had the dream of being World Champion and I never wanted to stop trying, even though I knew it might never happen," Messi wrote in an emotional note on social media after winning the World Cup.

"This Cup we won also belongs to all those who did not win it in the previous World Cups we played, like in 2014 in Brazil, where everyone deserved it for how they fought until the very end, worked hard and wanted it as much as I did.... and we deserved it even in that damn final. It also belongs to Diego [Maradona] who cheered us on from heaven. And of all those who always supported the National Team without looking so much at the result but at the desire we always had, even when things did not work out the way we wanted them to."

"And of course, it is for this entire beautiful group that was formed and the coaching staff and all the people of the national team who, being anonymous, work day and night to make it easier for us. Failure is often part of the journey and learning, and without disappointments it is impossible for success to come. Thank you very much from the bottom of my heart! Let's go Argentina!"

Messi's letter was dedicated to late legend Diego Maradona and those who dreamed of Argentina winning the World Cup again but could not witness the victory.