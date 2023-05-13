Lionel Messi's PSG Vs Ajaccio Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Paris Saint Germain vs AJA Ligue 1 Match In India On TV And More?

Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will host Ajaccio in their Ligue 1 fixture on Sunday. PSG will look to maintain their lead in the French top flight. Messi will return to training after taking an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia for commercial reasons.

"I spoke with Leo as soon as he returned on Tuesday to see how he was doing mentally," said Galtier in Friday's pre-game press conference. "He was relaxed. I felt that he was determined to play from our discussions and motivated to win another French title. Yes, he will start on Saturday -- I felt it from his determination to work. (Ronaldo Breaking Up With Girfriend Georgina? Portugal Star's Mother Says THIS)

Checkout the livestreaming details of Lionel Messi's PSG vs Ajaccio Ligue 1 match below

Where can I watch the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Ajaccio?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Ajaccio will live telecast on Viacom18 Media.

Where will the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Ajaccio Ligue 1 match going to be played?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Ajaccio will be played at Parc des Princes, Paris.

Christophe Galtier: “Leo Messi will start tomorrow. He was training at very good level, his attitude was perfect”. #PSG



The suspension has been removed on Monday — after Leo’s statement last Friday. pic.twitter.com/M5QEKvroH0 May 12, 2023

When will the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Troyes played?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Ajaccio will be played on Sunday (May 14) from 12:30 AM (IST).

How can I live stream the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Ajaccio in India?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Ajaccio will be live-streamed on Voot.

PSG vs Ajaccio Predicted 11

Possible Ajaccio XI: Sollacaro; Youssouf, Vidal, Gonzalez, Diallo; Marchetti, Mangani, Coutadeur; Hamouma, El Idrissy, Spadanuda.

Possible PSG XI: Donnarumma; Pereira, Marquinhos (c), Ramos; Hakimi, Ruiz, Verratti, Vitinha, Bernat; Mbappe, Ekitike.