Ronaldo Breaking Up With Girfriend Georgina? Portugal Star's Mother Says THIS

Dolores Aveiro, the mother of football star Cristiano Ronaldo, has dismissed rumours about her son's relationship with Georgina Rodriguez, calling them "lies". Last month, Spanish and Portuguese media reports claimed that the couple was on the brink of a split, alleging that the Juventus forward was "fed up" with the Spanish model. However, Georgina took to social media to deny the rumours, and Cristiano posted a romantic photo on Instagram, celebrating their love.

Dolores Aveiro has now branded the rumours as false, stating that every couple has arguments, but what was written about her son and his partner was untrue. She also spoke about visiting the couple in Riyadh, where they are now based after Cristiano's move to Saudi side Al-Nassr.

The media reports included claims that Cristiano was unhappy with Georgina's spending habits and that the couple had a big argument before boarding a plane. However, Georgina, who started dating Cristiano in 2016, has spoken publicly about their relationship, describing him as a wonderful father, son, brother, friend, and partner.

The couple has been together for seven years and has several children together. Georgina recently appeared in the second series of her Netflix show 'I Am Georgina,' where she talked about her love for Cristiano and how lucky she feels to have created a wonderful family with him. Despite the rumours, it seems that the couple is still going strong, with Dolores Aveiro dismissing the reports as nothing but lies.