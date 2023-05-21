topStoriesenglish2611167
Lionel Messi's PSG Vs Auxerre Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Paris Saint Germain vs AUX Ligue 1 Match In India On TV And More?

Checkout the livestreaming details of Lionel Messi's PSG vs Auxerre Ligue 1 match below

Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain are most likely to secure their 11th Ligue 1 title as they are set to face Auxerre on late Sunday night. While PSG officially announced that Marquinhos has extended is contract until 2028, Messi's future still remains a doubt as the Argentine has not signed an extension.

"The final match on Sunday allows us to have knowledge of the other results, and we are currently on a positive streak, especially in our away games," Galtier stated prior to the game. (Manchester City Crowned Premier League Champions As Arsenal's Defeat Confirms Title Triumph)

"Similar to our match against Troyes, we are facing a team that is fighting for survival, and they will have the support of a packed stadium. It is our responsibility to take control of the game."

Where can I watch the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Auxerre?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Auxerre will live telecast on Viacom18 Media.

Where will the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Auxerre Ligue 1 match going to be played?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Auxerre will be played at Parc des Princes, Paris.

When will the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Auxerre played?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Auxerre will be played on Monday (May 22) from 12:15 AM (IST).

How can I live stream the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Auxerre in India?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Auxerre will be live-streamed on Voot.

PSG vs Auxerre Predicted 11

Possible Auxerre XI: Radu; Raveloson, Jubal, Jeanvier, I. Toure, Mensah; B. Toure, M'Changama, Massengo; Hein, Niang.

Possible PSG XI: Donnarumma; Pereira, Marquinhos, Ramos; Zaire-Emery, Ruiz, Verratti, Bernat; Messi, Ekitike, Mbappe.

