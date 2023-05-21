Manchester City Crowned Premier League Champions As Arsenal's Defeat Confirms Title Triumph

Manchester City clinched the Premier League title for the 2022-2023 season without even playing a match. Their victory was confirmed when Arsenal suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest on Saturday night. In the 19th minute, Taiwo Awoniyi scored the only goal of the game, securing Forest's survival in their return to the top-flight and effectively ending Arsenal's hopes of catching up to Manchester City in the title race.

Man City, who had recently secured a place in the Champions League final with a stunning 4-0 victory over Real Madrid, now have the opportunity to pursue an impressive treble. In addition to their Premier League triumph, they are set to face Chelsea in the Champions League final and Manchester United in the FA Cup final on June 3rd.

Newcastle United could secure their place in next season's Champions League with a draw against Leicester City on Monday night, while Manchester United only need one point from their remaining two games to secure a top-four finish. Manchester United obtained a scrappy 1-0 victory against Bournemouth, while Liverpool were held to a draw by Aston Villa.

Casemiro's early volley ensured Manchester United's victory over Bournemouth, securing three crucial points for the visitors. Meanwhile, Roberto Firmino scored a late equalizer for Liverpool against Aston Villa in his final appearance at Anfield before departing the club in the summer. Aston Villa showcased their good form in 2023 with Jacob Ramsey's opener, following Ollie Watkins' missed penalty earlier in the match.

A win in their last game would secure Aston Villa a spot in next season's Conference League. Tottenham, on the other hand, ended their season on a sour note, losing 3-1 at home to Brentford. Although Harry Kane scored an early goal for Spurs, Brentford mounted a comeback in the second half with goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa.

In another dramatic fixture, Yerry Mina scored a 99th-minute equalizer for Everton against Wolverhampton. Hwang Hee-chan had given Wolves the lead in the first half, but Mina's late goal salvaged a vital point for Everton. The injury to key striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin added to Everton's challenges, but they currently sit two points ahead of Leeds United, who face West Ham, and three points ahead of Leicester City, who are yet to play Newcastle.

Lastly, Fulham and Crystal Palace played out an entertaining 2-2 draw, although both teams had nothing to play for. Aleksandar Mitrovic continued his goalscoring form for Fulham, while Odsonne Edouard and Joe Ward found the net for Crystal Palace.