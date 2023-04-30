topStoriesenglish2601015
NewsFootball
PSG VS LORIENT

Lionel Messi's PSG Vs Lorient Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Paris Saint Germain vs LOR Ligue 1 Match In India On TV And More?

Checkout the livestreaming details of Lionel Messi's PSG vs Lorient Ligue 1 match below

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Apr 30, 2023, 02:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Lionel Messi's PSG Vs Lorient Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Paris Saint Germain vs LOR Ligue 1 Match In India On TV And More?

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are set to host Lorient in their Ligue 1 fixture on Sunday at the Parc des Princes. After facing back-to-back defeats, PSG would be hoping to get back to winning ways. Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi are in fine form, the Frenchman scored a brace against Angers in their previous contest. They have an eight-point league over the second-placed Marseille. PSG have blown hot and cold this season.

ALSO READ: UCL: Huge Blow For Real Madrid As Star Midfielder Ruled Out Of Clash Against Man City

Checkout the livestreaming details of Lionel Messi's PSG vs Lorient Ligue 1 match below

Where can I watch the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Lorient?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Lorient will live telecast on Viacom18 Media.

Where will the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Lorient Ligue 1 match going to be played?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Lorient will be played at Parc des Princes.

When will the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Lorient played?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Lorient will be played on Sunday (April 30) from 8:35 PM (IST).

How can I live stream the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Lorient in India?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Lorient will be live-streamed on Voot.

PSG vs Lorient Predicted 11

PSG: Donnarumma; Pereira, Ramos, Marquinhos; Hakimi, Ruiz, Vitinha, Verratti, Mendes; Mbappe, Messi

Lorient: Mvogo; Le Goff, Meite, Talbi; Kalulu, Innocent, Abergel, Yongwa; Le Fee, Faivre; Kone

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: DNA test of 'Pahlwani' at Jantar Mantar
DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel