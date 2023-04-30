Lionel Messi's PSG Vs Lorient Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Paris Saint Germain vs LOR Ligue 1 Match In India On TV And More?

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are set to host Lorient in their Ligue 1 fixture on Sunday at the Parc des Princes. After facing back-to-back defeats, PSG would be hoping to get back to winning ways. Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi are in fine form, the Frenchman scored a brace against Angers in their previous contest. They have an eight-point league over the second-placed Marseille. PSG have blown hot and cold this season.

Checkout the livestreaming details of Lionel Messi's PSG vs Lorient Ligue 1 match below

Where can I watch the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Lorient?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Lorient will live telecast on Viacom18 Media.

Where will the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Lorient Ligue 1 match going to be played?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Lorient will be played at Parc des Princes.

When will the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Lorient played?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Lorient will be played on Sunday (April 30) from 8:35 PM (IST).

How can I live stream the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Lorient in India?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Lorient will be live-streamed on Voot.

Ronaldo's debut Juve season - 28 goals



Ronaldo's debut Utd season - 24 goals



Messi's debut PSG season - 11 goals



Definition of the GOAT vs a system player pic.twitter.com/891BtdfH02 — M (@CulerYRonaldo) April 22, 2023

PSG vs Lorient Predicted 11

PSG: Donnarumma; Pereira, Ramos, Marquinhos; Hakimi, Ruiz, Vitinha, Verratti, Mendes; Mbappe, Messi

Lorient: Mvogo; Le Goff, Meite, Talbi; Kalulu, Innocent, Abergel, Yongwa; Le Fee, Faivre; Kone